Producer, The Conversation - November 2023

Join a team of professionals at Hawai‘i Public Radio in putting together the daily news-talk program “The Conversation.” The producer position involves running the audio board and computer programs during the live program, editing audio files, writing and editing the daily script, and pitching, researching, producing and conducting interviews with interesting people across the state—newsmakers, community and nonprofit leaders, scientists, activists, artists and others. Help find and elevate voices that may not otherwise be heard.

Primary responsibilities include audio production and control room responsibilities during the broadcast of the live daily program, as well as writing for the program. Part of the work also involves following news, developments and trends around the state and making recommendations for guest segments.

We’re looking for a high-energy self-starter who can perform a variety of duties working both independently and as part of a team of broadcast professionals.

QUALIFICATIONS—College degree and familiarity with public radio and Hawai‘i are required, professional journalism experience strongly preferred, especially broadcast writing. Background or experience in broadcast journalism very helpful. Excellent writing and communication skills are needed, must work well as part of a team.

DESCRIPTION OF POSITION—Reporting to the Executive Producer of "The Conversation" and working with another producer and the program host, you’ll help put together the editorial content and execute the production of "The Conversation."

POSITION DUTIES—In the control room, you’ll be part of a rotating team that produces the live broadcast, keeping track of time, playing credits and promotions as reflected in the program log, giving the host audio cues and selecting music beds and other relevant audio.

We’re looking for someone who’s comfortable on both sides of the microphone—both interviewing guests yourself and running the soundboard for others. You’ll have strong news judgment, an ear for broadcast and the nuance in audio, and a willingness to reach out to interview subjects, while helping ensure that community voices from all of our islands are represented in our coverage. You’ll also help respond to listener questions and concerns and perform other duties as assigned.

You’ll keep up with news, trends and topics and be able to simultaneously work on multiple projects. You’ll help write the program. You’ll coordinate with HPR reporters on long form coverage of ongoing issues.

Ability to work as part of a team is crucial. Planning and execution of the program is highly collaborative. Roles can be fluid during production –they may change from day to day or during the course of a day. Changes can happen with short notice, so the ability to adapt, pivot and find solutions is essential.

You’ll identify and interview subjects on important issues, trends, community concerns, events and developments around the state under the direction of the Executive Producer. This will involve pre- and post-production using Adobe Audition and audio field equipment. You’ll engineer interviews in the studio and in the field, troubleshooting audio quality issues as they occur.

Please send resume and cover letter to Bill Dorman at bdorman@hawaiipublicradio.org

Closing date 12/29/23

