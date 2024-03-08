Accounting Assistant - March 2024

ACCOUNTING ASSISTANT (part-time - 20 hours per week)

Hawai‘i Public Radio is looking for an experienced accounting/billing professional with medium Excel proficiency who is community-minded and loves HPR to join the corporate support team as an Accounting Assistant.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:



Issuing invoices and following up

Maintaining lists

Creating various reports

Updating spreadsheets

Updating data

Participation in weekly meetings

Participation in station events as needed

Working with a collaborative small and vibrant team in corporate support

We currently offer a hybrid work schedule.

Pay range: $20 to $24 per hour depending on experience

Health Insurance provided with a minimum of 20 hours per week

Please send resume and cover letter by Friday, March 31st to cgelman@hawaiipublicradio.org EEOE. This position may be filled before the application deadline based on applications received.

