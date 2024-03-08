Accounting Assistant - March 2024
ACCOUNTING ASSISTANT (part-time - 20 hours per week)
Hawai‘i Public Radio is looking for an experienced accounting/billing professional with medium Excel proficiency who is community-minded and loves HPR to join the corporate support team as an Accounting Assistant.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Issuing invoices and following up
- Maintaining lists
- Creating various reports
- Updating spreadsheets
- Updating data
- Participation in weekly meetings
- Participation in station events as needed
- Working with a collaborative small and vibrant team in corporate support
We currently offer a hybrid work schedule.
Pay range: $20 to $24 per hour depending on experience
Health Insurance provided with a minimum of 20 hours per week
Please send resume and cover letter by Friday, March 31st to cgelman@hawaiipublicradio.org EEOE. This position may be filled before the application deadline based on applications received.