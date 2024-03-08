© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Accounting Assistant - March 2024

Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Published March 8, 2024 at 10:42 AM HST

ACCOUNTING ASSISTANT (part-time - 20 hours per week)

Hawai‘i Public Radio is looking for an experienced accounting/billing professional with medium Excel proficiency who is community-minded and loves HPR to join the corporate support team as an Accounting Assistant.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

  • Issuing invoices and following up 
  • Maintaining lists
  • Creating various reports
  • Updating spreadsheets
  • Updating data
  • Participation in weekly meetings
  • Participation in station events as needed
  • Working with a collaborative small and vibrant team in corporate support

We currently offer a hybrid work schedule.
Pay range: $20 to $24 per hour depending on experience

Health Insurance provided with a minimum of 20 hours per week

Please send resume and cover letter by Friday, March 31st to cgelman@hawaiipublicradio.org EEOE. This position may be filled before the application deadline based on applications received.
Employment Opportunities
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio