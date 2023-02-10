Reporter, Culture and the Arts - February 2023

Hawaiʻi Public Radio is looking for a smart, motivated and curious person to cover stories of cultural significance reflecting Hawaiʻi’s diverse population, as well as local arts and the creative community. It’s a unique position that could exist only in Hawaiʻi. Your stories could range from recognizing and commemorating historically significant events and experiences of Hawaiʻi’s indigenous people and immigrants past and present, to highlighting exhibits and developments in the art world across the Islands, including the work of local and visiting artists. The specific direction of this position has a degree of flexibility, and will work in connection with the strengths of the successful candidate.

QUALIFICATIONS

Background showing an understanding and appreciation of creative work and storytelling involving the cultures of Hawai‘i—including the history and influence of immigration, as well as the vibrant host culture that together have shaped and continue to shape life in our Islands. Experience in broadcast news is preferred, but not essential. Familiarity with public radio is a must, experience in this area is a definite plus. Experience working in teams and on deadline.

DESCRIPTION OF POSITION

Reporting to one of our news editors and working as part of a team of reporters, you’ll file pieces to air on Morning Edition and All Things Considered, as well as appearing weekly on our news/talk program The Conversation. You’ll also post content on HPR’s website and other digital platforms.

POSITION DUTIES

You’ll be a beat reporter covering topics under the broad category of Culture and the Arts. This work can be flexible in its execution. You’ll file a combination of stories of different lengths—likely with one feature and two shorter pieces each week.

You’ll make weekly appearances on The Conversation to talk about a story you’ve been following. You’ll also write and publish stories for hawaiipublicradio.org and may work with News Editors and our Digital Producer on exclusive digital content as appropriate.

You’ll also work with News Editors and the News Director to plan and execute coverage on a regular basis, identifying topics for deeper exploration while also participating in news meetings and communicating with colleagues about story planning and developments.

You’ll also be part of the broader team of Hawai‘i Public Radio, taking part in occasional listener events, such as panel discussions or other interactions with HPR station members. This includes doing work on the air and behind the scenes several times a year for our Membership Campaigns.

Most of the time, you’ll be responsible for covering several stories a week for broadcast on local portions of the national newsmagazine programs, but extra reporting time may be created for work on special projects as warranted and as other demands allow. As part of HPR’s news team, you’ll contribute to additional reporting and coverage as needed—which may include work on series and special reports. Other duties as assigned.

To apply, email resume and cover letter to Bill Dorman: bdorman@hawaiipublicradio.org

