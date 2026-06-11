Zamna Hawaii 2026
Zamna Hawaii 2026
Zamna, the festival born in the jungle of Tulum, Mexico, brings its first ever Hawaii edition to Echoa Ridge in Kapolei on Friday 13 November 2026.
Lineup: WhoMadeWho (hybrid DJ set), Arodes, FIYAH, Studio Apartment (sunset set), Margot Bloom b2b Mooi, Auraa, DJ Monico, Possibly Sunny.
Doors 2:00 PM, music 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM. 18+ (VIP 21+).
Getting there: a round trip bus runs from Hawaiian Brian's, 1680 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu, from 3:00 PM, with return buses from Echoa Ridge from 11:00 PM.
After party: the official Zamna after party is at HB Social Club, in the same building as Hawaiian Brian's, from midnight to 4:00 AM.
Tickets, bus and after party: solunafesthawaii.com
Echoa Ridge
217
03:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Soluna Fest Hawaii
press@solunafesthawaii.com
Echoa Ridge
400 Farrington HighwayKapolei, Hawaii 96707
press@solunafesthawaii.com