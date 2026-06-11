Zamna Hawaii 2026

Zamna, the festival born in the jungle of Tulum, Mexico, brings its first ever Hawaii edition to Echoa Ridge in Kapolei on Friday 13 November 2026.

Lineup: WhoMadeWho (hybrid DJ set), Arodes, FIYAH, Studio Apartment (sunset set), Margot Bloom b2b Mooi, Auraa, DJ Monico, Possibly Sunny.

Doors 2:00 PM, music 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM. 18+ (VIP 21+).

Getting there: a round trip bus runs from Hawaiian Brian's, 1680 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu, from 3:00 PM, with return buses from Echoa Ridge from 11:00 PM.

After party: the official Zamna after party is at HB Social Club, in the same building as Hawaiian Brian's, from midnight to 4:00 AM.

Tickets, bus and after party: solunafesthawaii.com

