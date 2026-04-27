YWCA O'ahu LeaderLuncheon

Since 1977, YWCA O‘ahu has honored more than 200 women in our community and inducted them into our distinguished Academy of Honorees. Our mission for LeaderLuncheon has been to highlight the women in our community who are making a profound impact, leading by example, and paving a way for other women. It is an opportunity to shine a light on the possibilities for a society where leadership is not limited by race, gender or economic status.

Please join YWCA O‘ahu for the 2026 LeaderLuncheon program. By purchasing a ticket, you are demonstrating your support of equity and opportunity for all in our society!

Proceeds from community donations will benefit YWCA O‘ahu programs and operations.