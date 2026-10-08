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Windward Opera Gala Fundraiser, our 2nd Annual

Windward Opera Gala Fundraiser, our 2nd Annual

Vocal artists soprano Nicole Ikeda Cossi and countertenor Jose Joey Barbasa, accompanied by pianist Connor Reed, will perform selections from famous operas, popular musicals and classical art songs on Saturday, November 14th at 4 pm at Parker United Methodist Church in Kaneohe, as a fundraiser for P.E.O., a non-profit women's organization.

P.E.O. Hawaii Chapter G is a membership of women who support an international charity established in 1869. All funds raised are awarded as post-high school scholarships, grants and loans.

Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door. General Admission $25. Kupuna and P.E.O. members $25

Benjamin Parker United Methodist Church
$20 - $25
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

P.E.O. Hawaii Chapter G
8084978813
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd8AV3fIPDVaPsvfWGVZuXZLt5_OfoNmQrQtfMZw7HXV-nQw/viewform

Artist Group Info

Nicole Ikeda Cossi and Jose Barbasa
Benjamin Parker United Methodist Church
45-211 Waikalua Road
Kaneohe, Hawaii 96744