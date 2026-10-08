Windward Opera Gala Fundraiser, our 2nd Annual
Windward Opera Gala Fundraiser, our 2nd Annual
Vocal artists soprano Nicole Ikeda Cossi and countertenor Jose Joey Barbasa, accompanied by pianist Connor Reed, will perform selections from famous operas, popular musicals and classical art songs on Saturday, November 14th at 4 pm at Parker United Methodist Church in Kaneohe, as a fundraiser for P.E.O., a non-profit women's organization.
P.E.O. Hawaii Chapter G is a membership of women who support an international charity established in 1869. All funds raised are awarded as post-high school scholarships, grants and loans.
Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door. General Admission $25. Kupuna and P.E.O. members $25
Benjamin Parker United Methodist Church
$20 - $25
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
P.E.O. Hawaii Chapter G
8084978813
Artist Group Info
Nicole Ikeda Cossi and Jose Barbasa
Benjamin Parker United Methodist Church
45-211 Waikalua RoadKaneohe, Hawaii 96744