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Windward Oʻahu Community Open House

Windward Oʻahu Community Open House

The State of Hawaiʻi’s Military and Community Relations Office (MACRO) is hosting Community Connections, a series of casual, public open houses.

Located in Keʻalohi Point at Heʻeia State Park, Kāneʻohe.
Residents can connect directly with military and government representatives, ask questions and share their perspectives on issues affecting their communities. With no formal presentations, attendees can stop by anytime to talk story with subject matter experts and explore informational displays covering military activities, environmental stewardship, land use, cultural resources and community programs.

FREE and open to the public. No registration required. The first 100 attendees at each Open House will receive a complimentary snack bento, while supplies last.

Keʻalohi Point Banquet Hall at Heʻeia State Park
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

State of Hawaiʻi's Military and Community Relations Office (MACRO)
Keʻalohi Point Banquet Hall at Heʻeia State Park
46-465 Kamehameha Highway
Kaneohe, Hawaii 96744