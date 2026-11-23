Windward Choral Society 2026 Holiday Concert — A Celtic Christmas
Windward Choral Society 2026 Holiday Concert — A Celtic Christmas
The Windward Choral Society will present its 2026 Holiday Concert, A Celtic Christmas, Friday, 7 PM-December 11 at the Kailua Methodist Church and 4 PM - Saturday December 12 at the Kaneohe Marine Base Chapel. Concerts are free and base will be open to the public. Award-winning hammered dulcimer musician Patti Amelotte will accompany the Chorus performing selections by popular international composer Karen Marrolli, weaving together familiar hymns from Scottish and Irish tradition. https://windwardchoralsociety.org.
Marine Corps Base Kaneohe
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Windwardchoral society
windwardchoralsociety@gmail.com
Marine Corps Base Kaneohe
1637 G StreetKaneohe, Hawaii 96744
windwardchoralsociety@gmail.com