Join us for an engaging community conversation on the topic, “Why AI is Our Ultimate Test and Greatest Invitation.”

Is artificial intelligence (AI) truly “inevitable”? In partnership with the AI Safety & Awareness Project, this program will explore this critical question by beginning with a presentation from Tristan Harris of the Center for Humane Technology on responsible AI development. Following the video, participants will take part in a facilitated group discussion.

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED and limited to twelve (12) participants. Call (808) 697-7868 or visit librarieshawaii.org/branch/waianae-public-library

This 60- to 90-minute session is designed for ages 18 and up. No prior AI knowledge is required.