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Why AI Is Our Ultimate Test and Greatest Invitation

Why AI Is Our Ultimate Test and Greatest Invitation

Join us for an engaging community conversation on the topic, “Why AI is Our Ultimate Test and Greatest Invitation.”

Is AI truly “inevitable”? In partnership with the AI Safety & Awareness Project, this program will explore this critical question by beginning with a presentation from Tristan Harris of the Center for Humane Technology on responsible AI development. Following the video, participants will take part in a facilitated group discussion.

This 60- to 90-minute session is designed for ages 18 and up. No prior AI knowledge is required.

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED and limited to twelve (12) participants. Call (808) 627-7470 or visit librarieshawaii.org/mililani-public-library

Mililani Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Mililani Public Library
95-450 Makaimoimo St.
Mililani, Hawaii 96789
(808) 627-7470
https://www.librarieshawaii.org/branch/mililani/