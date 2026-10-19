Join us for an engaging community conversation on the topic, “Why AI is Our Ultimate Test and Greatest Invitation.”

Is AI truly “inevitable”? In partnership with the AI Safety & Awareness Project, this program will explore this critical question by beginning with a presentation from Tristan Harris of the Center for Humane Technology on responsible AI development. Following the video, participants will take part in a facilitated group discussion.

This 60- to 90-minute session is designed for ages 18 and up. No prior AI knowledge is required.

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED and limited to twelve (12) participants. Call (808) 627-7470 or visit librarieshawaii.org/mililani-public-library