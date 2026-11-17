Kick off the month of December at the first Whiskey Wonderland at Ko'olau Distillery. This winter concert is featuring local musicians performing holiday tunes, original music, and more are: soLUXE, Sonnet Serenade & Friends, and special guest Shannonoah. Doors open at 5 PM and music starts at 6 PM!

All VIP tickets include: VIP seating, BB Girl exclusive banana bread featuring Ko'olau Distillery's Old Pali Road Whiskey, and an exclusive etched ornament of Ko'olau Distillery's own Whiskey the distillery cat.

General seating is first come first serve.

Early Bird Ticket sales end on Black Friday 11/27 so make sure to get your tickets while you can! Please review the seating chart below.

A curated menu will be available from Voyage by Chef Amin and desserts from BB Girl.

This show is 16 and older and requires a ticket to get a seat for the show.