Wet’n’Wild Hawai‘i Kicks Off the Season with May Events and 27th Birthday Celebration

KAPOLEI –– Summer starts early at Wet’n’Wild Hawai‘i, where May is packed with extended hours, weekly Dive’n’Movie nights, and a special milestone celebration as the park turns 27. From action-packed movie features to live entertainment and Memorial Day weekend festivities, guests can kick off the season with more ways than ever to slide, splash, and stay late.

Dive’n’Movie: Heroes of the Golden Mask | Saturday, May 9

Make a splash and stay for the show with extended park hours until 7 p.m. Enjoy a full day of thrills before settling in at 4 p.m. for a free showing of Heroes of the Golden Mask (PG). Follow a group of young heroes on an epic adventure to save an ancient kingdom. Included with park admission or season pass.

Dive’n’Movie: Transformers One | Saturday, May 16

Slide into movie night with extended hours until 7 p.m. At 4 p.m., catch Transformers One (PG), the origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron. Packed with action and adventure, it’s a must-see for fans of all ages. Included with park admission or season pass.

Volcanic Wedgeee Sticker Hunt | Sundays in May (Starting May 17)

Celebrate the one-year anniversary of Volcanic Wedgeee with a park-wide treasure hunt every Sunday in May. Four exclusive Volcanic Wedgeee stickers will be hidden throughout the park each week—some easy to spot, others more tucked away. Each sticker includes a prize card, with giveaways like season passes, one-day tickets, ice cream vouchers, cabana rentals, parking passes, and more. Guests can explore the park, find a sticker in guest-accessible areas, and redeem their prize at the Will Call Ticket Box Office. New chances to win each week add even more excitement to a day at the park.

Gryffin Live at Echoa Ridge | Friday, May 23 | 5:45 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Get ready for an electrifying night under the stars as global dance music artist Gryffin returns to Hawai‘i. Known for his cinematic sound and high-energy performances, Gryffin brings his signature blend of music and visuals to Echoa Ridge for an unforgettable island concert experience. Visit our events page and get your tickets today!

Memorial Day Weekend Movie Marathon & Park Birthday Celebration | May 24–26

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend and Wet’n’Wild Hawai‘i’s 27th birthday with a full lineup of movies, rides, and family fun.

Dive’n’Movie: The Bad Guys 2 | Saturday, May 24

Enjoy a matinee showing at 12 p.m. of The Bad Guys 2 (PG), following everyone’s favorite crew of misfits on another wild adventure.

Dive’n’Movie: Descendants | Sunday, May 25

Celebrate Memorial Day with a 12 p.m. showing of Descendants (PG), featuring the next generation of Disney’s most iconic characters.

All weekend long, guests can enjoy the Memorial Day Movie Marathon, adding even more entertainment to a full day of waterpark fun.

Dive’n’Movie: The Goat | Saturday, May 30

School’s out and summer is on. Celebrate the start of the season with extended hours until 7 p.m. and a 12 p.m. showing of The Goat (PG), a feel-good story about an underdog chasing big dreams. Included with park admission or season pass.

With Dive’n’Movies every Saturday, extended hours, and special events throughout the month, May is the perfect time to kick off summer at Wet’n’Wild Hawai‘i. Guests can make the most of the season with unlimited visits by purchasing a season pass—available for the same price as a one-day ticket.

