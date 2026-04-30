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WCS's 15th Annual Spring Concert

WCS's 15th Annual Spring Concert

The Windward Choral Society, under the direction of Artistic Director Susan McCreary Duprey, presents WCS’s 15th annual Spring Concert which will feature Martin Lauridsen’s 'Lux Aeterna', performed with full orchestra. The performance will take place on Sunday, May 24th, 2026 at 4:00pm. Bring the entire family and enjoy this free community event. Donations are greatly appreciated. No tickets required.

Kawaiaha’o Church
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026

Event Supported By

Windward Choral Society
windwardchoralsociety@gmail.com
http://www.thewindwardchoralsociety.org/event-items/carol-of-joy-windward-choral-societys-13th-annual-holiday-concert/

Artist Group Info

The Windward Choral Society
windwardchoralsociety@gmail.com
https://windwardchoralsociety.org/
Kawaiaha’o Church
957 Punchbowl Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813