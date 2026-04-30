The Windward Choral Society, under the direction of Artistic Director Susan McCreary Duprey, presents WCS’s 15th annual Spring Concert which will feature Martin Lauridsen’s 'Lux Aeterna', performed with full orchestra. The performance will take place on Sunday, May 24th, 2026 at 4:00pm. Bring the entire family and enjoy this free community event. Donations are greatly appreciated. No tickets required.