WCS's 15th Annual Spring Concert
WCS's 15th Annual Spring Concert
The Windward Choral Society, under the direction of Artistic Director Susan McCreary Duprey, presents WCS’s 15th annual Spring Concert which will feature Martin Lauridsen’s 'Lux Aeterna', performed with full orchestra. The performance will take place on Sunday, May 24th, 2026 at 4:00pm. Bring the entire family and enjoy this free community event. Donations are greatly appreciated. No tickets required.
Kawaiaha’o Church
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
Event Supported By
Windward Choral Society
windwardchoralsociety@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
The Windward Choral Society
windwardchoralsociety@gmail.com
Kawaiaha’o Church
957 Punchbowl StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96813