Unwrap a little extra holiday cheer at Maui Mall Village! 🌺

Kick off your holiday shopping with our Unwrap the Aloha Gift with Purchase promotion! Throughout Black Friday Weekend, November 27–29, 2026, spend $150 or more at participating Maui Mall Village retailers and receive a FREE $20 gift card from select retailers.

Shop, dine and discover the perfect gifts while enjoying the holiday season at Maui Mall Village!

Follow @mauimallvillage on Instagram and Facebook for more holiday happenings!

How to Redeem:

Bring your qualifying same-day receipts totaling $150 or more to Maui Made

Café during the promotional period to receive your gift card, while supplies last.

Promotion Details:

Dates: November 27 – 29, 2026

Spend: $150 or more at participating retailers

Receive: One (1) $20 gift card from select retailers

Redemption Location: Maui Made Café

Redemption Dates: November 27 – 29, 2026

One gift card per person, per promotional period. While supplies last. Exclusions apply.

Maui Made Café Redemption Hours (subject to change)

7:00 AM – 5:00 PM | Friday, November 27

7:00 AM – 5:00 PM | Saturday, November 28

7:00 AM – 5:00 PM | Sunday, November 29

Promotion Rules & Details

Redeem your same-day receipts dated November 27, 2026 – November 29, 2026, from any participating Maui Mall Village eatery or retailer (excluding gift card purchases and purchases from Whole Foods Market, Longs Drugs, and T.J. Maxx) at Maui Made Café, November 27, 2026 – November 29, 2026, during normal business hours. Regal Maui Mall movie tickets are eligible only if both the ticket purchase and movie showing occur between November 27 – 29, 2026. Normal business hours are subject to change.

Receipts that are presented must be PRINTED, NO EXCEPTIONS. Emailed receipts or copies of receipts will NOT be accepted. Maximum of three (3) receipts per store.

Credit card receipts must accompany detailed receipts.

Subtotal of receipts must be a minimum of $150. Minimum does NOT include tip, tax, bill payments, gift card purchases, etc.

EXCLUSIONS: Gift card purchases, sales tax, gratuity, store credit card payments, bill payments, medical services, prescription items, subscriptions, phone plans, and purchases from Whole Foods Market, Longs Drugs, and T.J. Maxx. Regal Maui Mall movie tickets are eligible only if both the ticket purchase and movie showing occur between November 27 – 29, 2026.

Customers will receive one (1) $20 gift card when they present $150 in shopping/dining receipts dated between 11.27.2026 – 11.29.2026, while supplies last.

Must be 18 years of age or older.

This offer cannot be combined with any other Maui Mall Village promotion.

ONE GIFT PER PERSON, PER PROMOTIONAL PERIOD, NO EXCEPTIONS.

ALL RECEIPTS MAY BE STAMPED TO ALLOW STORES TO IDENTIFY RETURNS MADE ON GIFT WITH PURCHASE REDEEMED RECEIPTS.

Quantities limited, while supplies last.

Maui Mall Village reserves the right to change or cancel this promotion as deemed necessary at any time.