UMI at Blue Note Hawaii

As a singer, songwriter, and sonic healer whose genre-defying sound blends R&B, neo-soul and folk, UMI has proven to be a rising musical force. Born and raised in Seattle to a multicultural, musically inclined family, UMI found her voice early—first sharing acoustic songs and covers on SoundCloud during high school. Her deeply introspective lyrics and calming presence quickly built a loyal following, leading her to leave USC to continue honing her craft and focus on her skyrocketing career. Her most recent album, People Stories, marks a new chapter. Inspired by her loved ones, fans, strangers, and her own experiences, the project explores ego, healing, identity, and connection—all filtered through her signature tranquil songwriting. The album is her most personal and expansive to date, featuring both spoken word outros from her therapist and guide—sonic imperfections are intentionally left in as a tribute to life’s beautiful messiness. People Stories is deeply universal, seamlessly weaving through various styles like R&B, folk and pop, with each track offering its own texture. For UMI, People Stories is both a reclamation of her past and a tribute to collective growth.