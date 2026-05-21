Ultimate Funk Party with Thurtdelic & His All-Star Funk Band at Blue Note Hawaii

Thurtdelic — an official member and vocalist of the

legendary Parliament-Funkadelic for over a decade, known for his signature fusion of hip-hop, funk, and soul,Thurtdelic blends classic psychedelic grooves with modern rhythms and powerful songwriting.

Backing him for the evening is Maui’s elite instrumental funk band, Three to 5, delivering the deep grooves and explosive energy that promise to light up the dancefloor.

Also known as Thurteen, Thurtdelic is a contemporary singer, songwriter, and performer

who has become a central figure in George Clinton’s 3rd Generation Parliament (3GP)

movement — an initiative designed to introduce a new generation of artists into the P-

Funk universe. His music carries the cosmic, Afrofuturistic spirit that made Parliament-

Funkadelic iconic, centered around themes of unity, freedom, and fun, while pushing the

sound into a modern era through a unique blend of hip-hop, funk, and soul.

DJ Compose

A two-time ITF World Champion and Hawaii regional winner of the Red Bull Thre3style competition, Compose is recognized for his ability to seamlessly blend hip-hop, rock, soul, indie, and dance music into cohesive, high-impact sets. His genre-fluid approach and crowd awareness have made him a staple in Honolulu’s nightlife scene.