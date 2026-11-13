The University of Hawaiʻi Insect Museum’s second annual art show, Disharmonic, welcomes the community at Honolulu Printmakers, 888 Mililani St., through November 28 to view artwork featuring native insect species that are stepping into the art world for the first time.

More than 50 participating artists worked with scientists at the UH Insect Museum to find native Hawaiian species that had never been showcased in fine art before, each portrayed by a different artist.

