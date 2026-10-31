UH Hilo Performing Arts Center Presents “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical”

HILO, Hawaiʻi — The UH Hilo Performing Arts Center invites audiences to celebrate the holiday season with Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, opening Friday, November 20, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Based on Dr. Seuss’ beloved children’s book, the musical follows the Grinch as he plots to put an end to the Christmas festivities in Who-ville. With a heart “two sizes too small,” he sets out to stop the holiday once and for all—only to discover the real meaning of Christmas.

Through music, joy and a delightful message of generosity, the production brings the familiar story of the Grinch to the stage. Featuring a cast of community members, UH Hilo students and

Alumni ages 8-68, this show is great for an audience of all ages.

Afternoon and evening performances across two weekends creates an opportunity for families, friends, students and

community members to gather together at the theater for this holiday classic.

The UH Hilo production is directed by Justina Mattos, with musical direction by Ocean Akaka and choreography by Kea Kapahua. The musical features book and lyrics by Timothy Mason, music by Mel Marvin, and additional music and lyrics by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss.

Performances at the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center are scheduled for:

● Friday, November 20: 7 p.m.

● Saturday, November 21: 7 p.m.

● Sunday, November 22: 2 p.m.

● Saturday, November 28: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

● Sunday, November 29: 2 p.m.

For more information visit artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu or call the

Box Office Tues-Thur 9-11am at 808-932-7490