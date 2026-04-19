© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UH Choir Invitational

UH Choir Invitational

UH Choirs host choirs from Kamehameha Schools Kapālama, Waipahu High School, and University Laboratory School for an evening of pilina-building, communal singing, and performing for each other. The evening culminates in a concert featuring all of the groups performing individually and then singing Hawai‘i Aloha together.

Orvis Auditorium at UH Mānoa
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

University of Hawai'i at Mānoa Department of Music
(808) 956-7756
UHMMusic@hawaii.edu
https://manoa.hawaii.edu/music/
Orvis Auditorium at UH Mānoa
2411 Dole Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96822
(808) 956-7756
UHMMusic@hawaii.edu
https://manoa.hawaii.edu/music/about-us/facilities/orvis-auditorium/