UH Choir Invitational
UH Choir Invitational
UH Choirs host choirs from Kamehameha Schools Kapālama, Waipahu High School, and University Laboratory School for an evening of pilina-building, communal singing, and performing for each other. The evening culminates in a concert featuring all of the groups performing individually and then singing Hawai‘i Aloha together.
Orvis Auditorium at UH Mānoa
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
University of Hawai'i at Mānoa Department of Music
(808) 956-7756
UHMMusic@hawaii.edu
Orvis Auditorium at UH Mānoa
2411 Dole StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96822
(808) 956-7756
UHMMusic@hawaii.edu