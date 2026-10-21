Treats No Tricks – Free Kids Halloween Event at Battleship Missouri Memorial

Annual Treats No Tricks Halloween event! 🎃

This is a FREE event for keiki ages 1–12 years old at the Battleship Missouri Memorial Gift Shop on Ford Island, Pearl Harbor.

Base access is required to enter Ford Island, but kama‘āina and non-military guests can hop on the free shuttle from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center (Arizona Memorial). It’s just a quick five-minute ride! See flyer for more details.