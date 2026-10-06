Billed as a Certified Lunatic and Master of the Impossible, Tomáš Kubínek (Toh-mawsh Koo-bee-neck) gives audiences an utterly joyous experience they'll remember for a lifetime. With appearances in over 30 countries, Mr. Kubínek has won the hearts of thousands in theaters, opera houses, television specials, and in communities large and small.

His latest creation; Tomáš Kubínek - Miracle Man, is a rip-roaring revival of strong-man stunts, couples counseling, snake healings, and mass hypnosis that leaves audiences dazed, beaming, and in love with life once again…

Performances of his one-man shows include sold-out runs at London Southbank Centre’s Purcell Theatre, Teatro Goldoni in Venice, The International Festival of Hong Kong, The Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Singapore Arts Festival, Sasch Hall in Florence, Tokyo’s Asahi Hall, Theatre des Celestins in Lyon, and Broadway's New Victory Theater in New York City.

Mr. Kubínek is the recipient of international awards, including: The Moers Comedy Prize from The International Comedy Arts Festival in Germany, The Schneestern Award from the International Festival of Humor in Arosa, Switzerland, and The Samuel Beckett Theatre Award from The Dublin Theater Festival in Ireland.

Doors open approximately 30 minutes before showtime. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited.

Visitor parking on the UH Mānoa campus is typically free weekdays after 6 PM. Please arrive early to park and find a good seat.