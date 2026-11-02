Think Fast Improv's Pau-Ha-Hana Friday

Kick off your weekend with an evening of unfiltered and unscripted comedy as Think Fast Improv presents Pau-Ha-Hana live at Nextdoor in Chinatown. This special performance features guest storyteller Dr. Brian D'Cruz, whose live stories will inspire spontaneous, hilarious scenes built on the spot by local improvisers. For tickets and details, scan the QR code on the event flyer or visit the venue.