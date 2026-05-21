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The Lake Effect

The Lake Effect

Directed by David Hunt

A drama of family secrets by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph.

During a fierce Cleveland mid-winter storm, estranged siblings are reunited by their father's sudden death.

In the midst of closing his failing Indian restaurant, they must confront the painful memories and secrets that drove them apart.

With witty dialogue, richly drawn characters, and a deep understanding of the complexities of human relationships,
The Lake Effect is a must-see.
“Simply brilliant.” –Showbiz Chicago

TAG- The Actor's Group at The Brad Powell Theatre
22-32
Every week through Jul 05, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

TAG - The Actors' Group
8087414699
tagbradpowelltheatre@gmail.com
https://taghawaii.net/

Artist Group Info

tagbradpowelltheatre@gmail.com
TAG- The Actor's Group at The Brad Powell Theatre
650 Iwilei Road
Honolulu, Hawaii 96817
www.taghawaii.net