Directed by David Hunt

A drama of family secrets by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph.

During a fierce Cleveland mid-winter storm, estranged siblings are reunited by their father's sudden death.

In the midst of closing his failing Indian restaurant, they must confront the painful memories and secrets that drove them apart.

With witty dialogue, richly drawn characters, and a deep understanding of the complexities of human relationships,

The Lake Effect is a must-see.

“Simply brilliant.” –Showbiz Chicago