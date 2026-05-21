The Lake Effect
The Lake Effect
Directed by David Hunt
A drama of family secrets by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph.
During a fierce Cleveland mid-winter storm, estranged siblings are reunited by their father's sudden death.
In the midst of closing his failing Indian restaurant, they must confront the painful memories and secrets that drove them apart.
With witty dialogue, richly drawn characters, and a deep understanding of the complexities of human relationships,
The Lake Effect is a must-see.
“Simply brilliant.” –Showbiz Chicago
TAG- The Actor's Group at The Brad Powell Theatre
22-32
Every week through Jul 05, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Supported By
TAG - The Actors' Group
8087414699
tagbradpowelltheatre@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
tagbradpowelltheatre@gmail.com
TAG- The Actor's Group at The Brad Powell Theatre
650 Iwilei RoadHonolulu, Hawaii 96817