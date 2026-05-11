The Kahuku Symphonic Band Aloha Benefit Concert with special guest Kenny Endo

Aloha Benefit Concert with Special Guest Kenny Endo

Moanalua High School Performing Arts Center

Saturday, May 16, 7:00 p.m.

Join the Kahuku "Pride of the North Shore" Symphonic Band with special guest Kenny Endo in this benefit concert to raise funds for the recovery of the damaged instruments from the Kona Low Storms. The schoolʻs band room was flooded and many instruments were damaged by mold and corrosion. In partnership with the Lāhui Foundation, the band aims to raise $150,000 to recover the damaged instruments. Join interim director of bands Ernest Taniguichi and the North Shoreʻs talented youth musicians, including an appearance from the intermediate band, in this special event. Free and open to all, donations cheerfully accepted at the door