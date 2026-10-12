The Elevations at Blue Note Hawaii

Inspired by the high-energy Stax and Motown revues of the past, The Elevations will be taking over the Blue Note for one explosive night of dyn-o-mite Soul! The Elevations will kick off the show with their signature high energy set of Soul and Funk.

Some very special guests will then light up the night with vocal heavy hitters inlcuding the one and only Jesse Wagner who will tear up the stage with that vocal swagger and stage prowess coming from 20+ years leading The Aggrolites all over the world!

This show is not to be missed… Get ready Honolulu, The Hawai’i Soul Revue 2026 is coming for you!!!