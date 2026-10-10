Gospel music legends The Blind Boys of Alabama will bring their holiday celebration, The Blind Boys of Alabama: A Soulful Christmas Celebration, to The Leeward Theatre at Leeward Community College on Saturday, December 5, for an evening of holiday standards and seasonal favorites.

Recognized worldwide as living legends of gospel music, the Blind Boys of Alabama have been celebrated with Lifetime Achievement Awards from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and The Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and have won six GRAMMY® Awards in a career that spans over 70 years. The group is known for crossing musical boundaries with remarkable interpretations of everything from traditional gospel favorites to contemporary spiritual material by songwriters such as Eric Clapton, Prince, and Tom Waits. They have appeared on recordings with many artists, including Lou Reed, Peter Gabriel, Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, Aaron Neville, Ben Harper, and Taj Mahal.

The Blind Boys Christmas Show mixes holiday standards with selections from their GRAMMY-winning holiday classic album, Go Tell It On The Mountain, and the spirited Talkin’ Christmas album. The Blind Boys will have everyone in the audience singing and clapping along to spread the joy of the season!

“The beloved gospel ensemble the Blind Boys of Alabama...remains perennially fresh, whether it’s interjecting godliness into unexpected songs or, as in this case, saluting Christmas.” – The New Yorker

