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The B.B. King & Friends Centennial Celebration at Blue Note Hawaii

The B.B. King & Friends Centennial Celebration at Blue Note Hawaii

The B.B. King & Friends Centennial Celebration​ With The Keith Batlin Blues Band

The Keith Batlin Blues Band Experience will be performing the songs of the legendary bluesmaster B.B. King and his peers to celebrate his 100th birthday.

With special guest Tavana, David Edery, Clay Campania, Mindy Smokestack & The Mana Maoli Youth Collective featuring Avyanna Mcpeek Batlin, Ezra Hutson, Finn Masterson, Empress Eden and more!

Blue Note Hawaii
$25 - $35
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 Kalakaua Ave.
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
8087774890
www.bluenotehawaii.com