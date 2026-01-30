Get ready for the next installment of The Americana Experiment: Island Grass Edition, where bluegrass, country, and Appalachian sounds collide with classic Hawaiian tunes brought to you by Misty Mountains Entertainment.

Hook and Line presents a high-energy fusion of mountain roots, driving rhythms, and local style, live at Kapono’s at the Lounge in Hawaiʻi Kai.

On Friday, October 16th at 8:00 PM, enjoy a Pau Hana Porch Session—a fun, unexpected collision of cultures where Hawaiʻi meets the Appalachian foothills. We take treasured local classics—reimagining favorite island anthems like "Island Style," "Coconut Girl," and "Sweet Lady of Waiahole"—and run them through a high-spirited acoustic bluegrass filter for the ultimate crowd-pleasing sing-along with banjos, fiddles, and acoustic arrangements.

This special night features the acoustic duo Hook + Line, featuring Jacob Staron and Mari, joined by an incredible lineup of special guests: Lesley Kline on fiddle, Geoff James on banjo and ukulele, and Erik Nakamoto on upright bass. Designed to feel like a fun, relaxed porch jam session with friends, this evening brings everyone together for an unforgettable night of live music by the water. Whether you love traditional mountain music, island jams, or expert live instrumentation, this one-of-a-kind crossover set is built for a great time.

Event Details

Date: Friday, October 16, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM

Location: Kapono’s at the Lounge (Hawaiʻi Kai Towne Center)

Grab a drink, bring your crew, and experience your favorite songs like never before.