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Tabletop Oahu Fall 2026

Tabletop Oahu Fall 2026

Tabletop Oahu features everything a gamer could want in a convention! Enjoy a board game library full of over 2000 board games (including upgrades and expansions!), demos, miniature painting, tournaments, role playing games, vendors, and more. You can even play some of our selected games and potentially win a copy to take home with you! This event is great for new and experienced gamers alike!

Hawaii Convention Center
55-80
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tabletop Oahu
info@tabletopoahu.com
https://tabletopoahu.com
Hawaii Convention Center
1801 Kalakaua Avenue
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
(808) 943-3500
https://www.meethawaii.com/convention-center/