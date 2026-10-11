Tabletop Oahu Fall 2026
Tabletop Oahu Fall 2026
Tabletop Oahu features everything a gamer could want in a convention! Enjoy a board game library full of over 2000 board games (including upgrades and expansions!), demos, miniature painting, tournaments, role playing games, vendors, and more. You can even play some of our selected games and potentially win a copy to take home with you! This event is great for new and experienced gamers alike!
Hawaii Convention Center
55-80
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.
Event Supported By
Tabletop Oahu
info@tabletopoahu.com
Hawaii Convention Center
1801 Kalakaua AvenueHonolulu, Hawaii 96815
(808) 943-3500