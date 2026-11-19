Catch the holiday wave with Surf Santa at Haleʻiwa Store Lots! 🌊

Surf Santa is back to spread some North Shore-style holiday cheer! Join us at the Kamehamalu Courtyard on Sunday, December 13, from 12–2 PM, for FREE selfies with Surf Santa and festive fun for the whole ʻohana.

Bring the keiki, snap a memorable holiday photo with our island-style Santa, and make a day of it with ʻono eats, local shopping, and unique holiday gifts at Haleʻiwa Store Lots. 🎁✨

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, December 13, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Location: Kamehamalu Courtyard, Haleʻiwa Store Lots

Admission: FREE

Celebrate the season, island-style, in the heart of historic Haleʻiwa! 🌺

Follow @haleiwastorelots on Instagram for event updates.