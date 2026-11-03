Stand-Up Comedy at Consolidated Theatres

Get ready for a night of laughs as Stand-Up Comedy at Consolidated Theatres returns Saturday, Nov. 7, in partnership with Comedy U.

The show will be headlined by Andrew Joyce, a longtime teacher and Hawaiʻi resident who was named Comedy U’s 2018 Comedian of the Year.

Tickets are $40 and include $20 in concession vouchers, which can be used toward Consolidated Theatres’ selection of local flavors, chef-curated specials, classic concessions and beverages. The show is recommended for audiences 18 and older and will feature R-rated humor.

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Consolidated Kapolei, 890 Kamokila Blvd., Kapolei, HI 96707

Cost: $40, including $20 in concession vouchers.

Tickets: Available now through Consolidated Theatres.

