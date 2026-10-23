Are you interested in expanding affordable housing, improving critical infrastructure, and increasing economic growth in Hawaii? Then, let's SPEED up permitting in Hawaii.

Join hundreds of government leaders, permitting officials, real estate developers, building industry professionals, and other stakeholders at the SPEED Summit on January 15, 2027, as we explore solutions to streamline county and state permitting processes.

Attending architects may be eligible to earn up to 6.5 AIA continuing education credits (2.5 HSW and 4.0 LU) through AIA Hawaii.