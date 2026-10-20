Skullboy with special guest Completely Insane Live from the Atherton - CELEBRATE 808

We’re closing out Celebrate 808 with a night of fast, fun, unapologetically punk rock music featuring two local bands from Hawaiʻi’s punk and ska scene. Local party-punk favorites Skullboy take the stage as our headlining act, bringing their high-energy mix of punk, ska and alternative sounds to Atherton. Joining them for the other half of the evening are Completely Insane, local legends of the genre and longtime contributors to Hawaiʻi’s punk scene at this standing-room event.