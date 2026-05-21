Siren at Proof Social Club

Pacifikunt and Proof Social Club present SIREN - an event for the dolls and those who love them. BB Gunz and the crew perform all night for the Chinatown nightlife crew.

Saturday

May 23

8pm

21+

$15 presale, $20 door cover

Ticket link: https://www.sickening.events/e/siren-3/tickets

Proof Social Club

1154 Fort Street Mall #10

Honolulu, HI 96813