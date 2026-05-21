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Siren at Proof Social Club

Siren at Proof Social Club

Pacifikunt and Proof Social Club present SIREN - an event for the dolls and those who love them. BB Gunz and the crew perform all night for the Chinatown nightlife crew.

Saturday
May 23
8pm
21+
$15 presale, $20 door cover
Ticket link: https://www.sickening.events/e/siren-3/tickets

Proof Social Club
1154 Fort Street Mall #10
Honolulu, HI 96813

Proof Social Club
20
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets
Proof Social Club
1154 Fort Street Mall #10
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813