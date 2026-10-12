Save Ferris at Blue Note Hawaii

Save Ferris

Formed in 1995, Save Ferris remains one of the most beloved ska-punk bands of the 1990s. Blending high-octane energy with ska, punk, and rock, the Orange County outfit quickly made a name for itself through energetic house parties and dynamic live shows, led by the captivating vocals of frontwoman Monique Powell.

Without a record label, Powell managed the band herself during its early days. Their big break came when legendary KROQ DJ Rodney Bingenheimer played their cover of Dexys Midnight Runners' “Come on Eileen.” The overwhelming listener response landed them in heavy radio rotation and caught the attention of major labels.

In 1996, after winning a Grammy showcase for best unsigned band, Save Ferris signed with Epic Records. They released their debut album, It Means Everything, in 1997, featuring “Come on Eileen” alongside original hits. The band toured internationally for years before releasing 1999’s Modified and eventually going on hiatus in 2003.

During the break, Powell worked as a sought-after studio musician, contributing vocals for artists like The Used and Goldfinger. However, severe health issues culminated in a high-risk 2015 spinal surgery that threatened her vocal cords. Spurred by a promise to her father, Powell successfully recovered and reformed Save Ferris with a fresh lineup.

The revived band returned triumphantly, playing massive, sold-out shows and releasing the 2016 crowdfunded EP Checkered Past, produced by Oingo Boingo’s John Avila. They followed up with a headlining spot on the 2017 Warped Tour, proving their staying power on stage.

Today, Save Ferris continues to captivate audiences with infectious energy and Powell’s magnetic stage presence. Rejecting the label of a simple nostalgia act, the band is actively working on their first full-length album in over two decades—proving their best days are still ahead.