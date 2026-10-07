San Antonio Meets Honolulu: Chef Leo Davila x Chef Lenny Tokoro

San Antonio chef Leo Davila is coming to Honolulu for one night to cook alongside SERA Executive Chef Lenny Tokoro.

Davila, a 2025 James Beard Foundation Best Chef: Texas semifinalist, is known for food influenced by his San Antonio roots and Mexican and Chinese heritage. For A Shared Table, he and Tokoro will trade courses throughout a five-course dinner, with each dish paired with a wine selected to complement the course.

On the menu:

Chef Leo | Smoked Cream Corn Tostada

Fried heirloom corn tortilla, smoked cream corn, árbol salsa, green goddess, shishito pico de gallo, pickled red onion and queso fresco

Chef Lenny | Ribeye Nigiri

Sushi rice, yukari shiso, pickled wasabi tops, black sesame seeds and miso glaze tare

Chef Leo | Big Red & Barbacoa

Big Red-infused heirloom corn tortilla, house jam, slow-cooked barbacoa, Texas pesto, árbol salsa, queso fresco and pickled watermelon rind

Chef Lenny | Pan-Seared Mekajiki

Cauliflower foam, Ho Farms tomatoes, roasted garlic butter, fine herbs, Italian basil and crispy shallots

Chef Leo | Honey Walnut Shrimp

Tiger prawns, yum yum sauce, wok-fried vegetables, jasmine rice, Asian dust and candied walnuts

Chef Lenny | Churros

Cinnamon, sugar and Espelette pepper with Kahlúa chocolate dipping sauce

A Shared Table takes place Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at SERA Restaurant & Bar inside Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa. Dinner is $155 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and includes wine pairings.

Guests receive complimentary three-hour self or valet parking.

Reservations are available through OpenTable or by calling SERA at (808) 450-3036.