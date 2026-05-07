RECYCLED ORCHESTRA at Capitol Modern

Join us for an inspiring evening with the at Capitol Modern’s Sculpture Garden. Known around the world for transforming discarded materials into beautifully handcrafted instruments, the orchestra brings together youth musicians from communities surrounding the Cateura landfill in Asunción, Paraguay. Their powerful performances blend classical, Latin American, Paraguayan, and contemporary music while sharing a message of creativity, resilience, and environmental stewardship.

Featuring special guests Benjamin Fairfield and more, this free live performance is presented in partnership with East-West Center.

Friday, May 8 | 5–7 PM

Capitol Modern – Sculpture Garden