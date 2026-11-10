Rainbow Bonsai Club Show and Plant Fair

Beautiful bonsai trees will be on display at the Rainbow Bonsai Club Bonsai Show and Plant Fair on Saturday, December 12, at Koko Head Elementary School. Admission is free and ample parking is available.

Bonsai is the Japanese art of growing miniature trees in pots. The exhibition features bonsai from club members’ collections and represents years of design and training.

For more information email rainbowbonsai@gmail.com

