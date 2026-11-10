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Rainbow Bonsai Club Show and Plant Fair

Rainbow Bonsai Club Show and Plant Fair

Beautiful bonsai trees will be on display at the Rainbow Bonsai Club Bonsai Show and Plant Fair on Saturday, December 12, at Koko Head Elementary School. Admission is free and ample parking is available.

Bonsai is the Japanese art of growing miniature trees in pots. The exhibition features bonsai from club members’ collections and represents years of design and training.

For more information email rainbowbonsai@gmail.com

Koko Head Elementary School
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Rainbow Bonsai Club
(808) 341-2145
rainbowbonsai@gmail.com
Rainbow Bonsai Club
Koko Head Elementary School
189 Lunalilo Home Road
Honolulu, Hawaii 96825