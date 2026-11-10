Quit Tobacco for the Day on Great American Smokeout®, Nov. 19

Each year, the third Thursday of November is recognized as the Great American Smokeout®, a day that encourages those who smoke or vape to commit to healthier, nicotine-free lives. This year, Hawai‘i joins the nation in observing the Great American Smokeout on Thursday, November 19. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) is encouraging island residents to quit for the day and to support successful quits, DOH has free resources such as the Hawaiʻi Tobacco Quitline for adults and My Life, My Quit for youth.

“Quitting nicotine is hard, and for most it takes multiple attempts. The Great American Smokeout is a chance to take that first step toward a nicotine-free life and see what’s possible,” said Amelia Arechy, Youth Coordinator from DOH. “We are encouraging anyone who is thinking about quitting to take advantage of the confidential, free resources available through the Hawaiʻi Tobacco Quitline and My Life, My Quit programs. Whether you’re ready to quit today or still considering your options, support is available to help you take the next step that is comfortable for you.”

Tobacco and e-cigarette use continue to affect Hawaiʻi residents across generations. In 2023, more than 1 in 8 high school students in grades 9-12 reported currently using e-cigarettes. Among young adults ages 18-34, that number increased to over 1 in 5 in 2024. Additionally, about 1 in 12 adults in Hawaiʻi reported currently smoking cigarettes and about 1 in 11 adults in Hawaiʻi reported currently using e-cigarettes in 2024, highlighting the importance of making accessible, confidential cessation resources available to residents of all ages.

Here are some of the events taking place in Hawaiʻi to recognize the Great American Smokeout:

- Oʻahu – The Great Waiʻanae Smoke Out | November 17: Waiʻanae Coast Comprehensive Health Center's (WCCHC) E Mālama I Kou Hā Tobacco & Vaping Cessation Program will host its annual Great Waiʻanae Smoke Out on Tuesday, November 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the WCCHC Great Lawn. This year's theme, "Clean Air. Clean ʻĀina. Protecting Our Breath. Protecting Our Future.", focuses on tobacco and vaping prevention, education, and cessation, while also highlighting the environmental impact of tobacco and disposable vaping products on our ʻāina, water, and ocean. Community members will learn about the health effects of smoking, vaping, and nicotine pouches, secondhand and thirdhand exposure, Hawaiʻi's upcoming disposable vape ban, and oral health and oral cancer awareness. Interactive activities will include the Lung Age Meter, Smokerlyzer, lung health displays, and other community wellness activities. Free nicotine medications, quit kits, and cessation support will be available for eligible adults. Participants who pledge to quit for the day may also receive $5 Mākeke Waiʻanae gift certificates. There will also be raffles, prizes, and giveaways.

- Oʻahu – Great Waiʻanae Smoke Out Community Outreach | November 21: A smaller community outreach event will be held Saturday, November 21, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Mākeke Waiʻanae at Waiʻanae Mall. The E Mālama I Kou Hā team will continue providing tobacco and vaping education, cessation resources, and support for our community. Both events are free and open to the public.

- Create Your Own Great American Smokeout Event: Celebrate on your own and quit for the day or encourage family or friends to quit for the day or for good. Even small actions such as taking your family or friend out for lunch, packing a quit kit for them with gum and other fidget items or sending them an encouraging message can make all the difference!

“Taking the first step toward quitting tobacco or vaping can feel overwhelming, but you don’t have to do it alone. Whether you're just thinking about quitting or ready to take that next step, having the right support can make all the difference,” said Malia Lehua Ball, Tobacco & Vaping Cessation Program Manager from WCCHC.

The Hawaiʻi Tobacco Quitline provides support to Hawaiʻi adults 18 and over with free, confidential support and nicotine patches, gum, and lozenges. To enroll, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or 1-800-784-8669 or visit hawaiiquitline.org to access online chat support and create a quit plan. The Hawaiʻi Tobacco Quitline recently launched the Quitlogix mobile app, a new evidence-based and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)-compliant resource that makes it easier than ever for adults to access free tobacco cessation support, directly from their smartphone. To learn more and download the app, visit hawaiiquitline.org.

For Hawai‘i teens up to age 17 who need support to quit smoking or vaping, the Hawai‘i Tobacco Quitline offers “My Life, My Quit,” a free and confidential program with trained coaches. Teens can sign up by visiting www.mylifemyquit.com or downloading the My Life, My Quit app (scan QR code). Teens, parents, guardians, and health care providers can visit www.mylifemyquit.com for more information.