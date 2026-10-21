Plankenstein and Punchlines

Get ready for a frightfully fun night of island-inspired horror and comedy at Consolidated Theatres Ward with TITAN LUXE on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m. The evening features stand-up comedy by Jose Dynamite, an improv hip-hop dance performance by Those Klein Boys, and a special Q&A with the filmmakers behind Plankenstein.

Written and directed by Diq Diamond, Plankenstein draws inspiration from an old Hawaiian legend about a cursed plank-board awakened to protect the queen and her heirs. When the devil board threatens to absorb the souls of surfers in Kailua, Police Captain Merry Miller must protect her stepdaughter, Lili, a descendant of the throne, before it’s too late.

Join the community for an entertaining evening celebrating local filmmaking, comedy and talent.

When: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Consolidated Theatres Ward with TITAN LUXE, 1044 Auahi St., Honolulu, HI 96814

Tickets: Purchase tickets online

