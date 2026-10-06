Pau Ha Hana Comedy Show with storyteller J.J. Niebuhr!!

October's not so scary storyteller is J.J. Niebuhr! Chinatown's pizza master and owner of Black Shamrock (formerly O'Toole's)!

J.J. takes the stage to tell stories from his life as inspiration for comedy by Think Fast Improv!

Friday October 16th

NextDoor 43 Hotel St

Doors 7pm, show 7:30pm.

$10 Presale / $15 at the door

21+ full bar

https://holdmyticket.com/tickets/467880

Who is J.J.?

J.J. is the boss & pizza guy of Black Shamrock Tavern. Originally from Jersey City, New Jersey, J.J. was brought here by the United States Marine Corps in 1990. His wife Leslie is the reason he stayed.

The OG Chinatown pizza guy, J.J. has been making pizza here in Hawaii for 32 years. He got his start with Boston Pizza in Kailua in 1994 and was a partner in Uncle Luigi‘s Famous Pizza at Kemo’o Farms. In 1998 at Murphy’s he started making bar pies on Friday nights until they sold out. In 2008 he opened J.J. Dolan’s with Danny Dolan (He’s the J.J. in J.J. Dolan’s). J.J. left the J.J. Dolan's in 2017. On June 1 of 2021 he purchased O’Tooles Irish pub, and reopened it on March 17 of 2022 as Black Shamrock Tavern.