Let’s gather together to visualize your life path from a Hawaiian perspective. In this workshop, we explore the Palena, the boundaries or protected spaces, of your unique life map.

What is Palena?

Based on Hawaiian values, Kumu Mālia visualizes the concept of Palena as a heart-shaped island map representing our life. Somewhat akin to various ‘life wheels’ used in self-help and life-coaching practices, this island contains eight districts, symbolically representing eight aspects of our life. This Palena framework for looking at any given topic or situation provides the onlooker with a view that is both more expansive and more in-depth.

Kumu Mālia’s deep immersion in Hawaiian language, culture and history, as well as her experience in hula, lomilomi and as a mother of four, have together inspired and informed her symbolic Palena outlook. See how the Palena perspective brings clarity to the way you understand life.

What to expect:

Come prepared for thoughtful introspection, journaling, and optional discussion. All writing material will be provided.