ONO-This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
ONO-This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
by Finegan Kruckemeyer
Presented by Stephie Garrett
Three sisters are left in a forest. One heads east, one heads west, and one stays put. This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing is a modern fairytale that explores the delicate, sometimes messy, moments of connection, love, and self-discovery. Through laughter, tears, and quiet pauses, it reveals how our choices - big and small - shape the people we are and the bonds we hold dear.
Featuring:
Dan Church
Emily Church
Stephie Garrett
Hōkū Pavao
Jennifer Rose
Original Music by Sara Jelley
and a special appearance by Heather Knowles & David Negaard
Notices:
Family-Friendly - Recommended for ages 9+
Run-time: 80 minutes (no intermission)