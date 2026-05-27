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ONO-This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing

ONO-This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing

This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing

by Finegan Kruckemeyer

Presented by Stephie Garrett

Three sisters are left in a forest. One heads east, one heads west, and one stays put. This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing is a modern fairytale that explores the delicate, sometimes messy, moments of connection, love, and self-discovery. Through laughter, tears, and quiet pauses, it reveals how our choices - big and small - shape the people we are and the bonds we hold dear.

Featuring:

Dan Church

Emily Church

Stephie Garrett

Hōkū Pavao

Jennifer Rose

Original Music by Sara Jelley

and a special appearance by Heather Knowles & David Negaard

Notices:

Family-Friendly - Recommended for ages 9+

Run-time: 80 minutes (no intermission)

Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maui Onstage
8082426969
mauionstage.info@gmail.com
http://mauionstage.com

Artist Group Info

kalani.mauionstage@gmail.com
Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
68 N. Market St
Wailuku, Hawaii 96793
8082426969
edirector@mauionstage.com
https://www.mauionstage.com/