Following Hurricane Lowell in September, extensive storm damage and downed trees has made the Wai Koa Trail unusable for this year’s Ohana FitFest 5K and 10K trail run. Rather than cancel, North Shore Give is transforming the event into Ohana Relief Fest, a FREE community gathering on Sunday, October 18 at Anaina Hou Community Park. The day will feature live music, family activities, lawn games, prize drawings and recovery resources connecting residents and local businesses with organizations that can help them recover and rebuild. Funds raised will support North Shore schools and North Shore Strong: Preparedness. Recovery. Resilience