The 65 piece Oahu Civic Orchestra plays music of the season and more, in its FREE Winter Concert! Conducted by Grant Okamura and Joseph Nakamoto. Playing music by Brahms (Symphony No. 1, 4th movement), Chance, arr. Longfield, (Variations on a Korean Folk Song), Whitaker (October), Kamen, arr. Lavender, orchestrated by Cadirao (Robin Hood), and A Most Wonderful Christmas, arr. Sheldon. Plus Christmas encore!!

FREE Admission and plentiful FREE Parking (access campus parking from Pensacola St. or use nearby street parking).