Oahu Cemetery Pupu Theatre: Caring for Our Community
Oahu Cemetery Pupu Theatre: Caring for Our Community
Oʻahu Cemetery Pūpū Theatre: Caring for Our Community
Hawaiian Mission Houses and the Oʻahu Cemetery Association mark the 15th anniversary of this acclaimed living history event. As dusk settles over Oʻahu Cemetery, performers portray five figures who shaped Hawaiʻi through healthcare, social work, and advocacy: Dr. Iga Mōri, James Arthur Rath, Maria Jane Chamberlain Forbes, Emily Whitney Alexander Baldwin, and Lucy Kaiaka Ward. Q&A follows.
When: Thursday–Saturday, June 11–13 & June 18–20, 2026
5:00 PM Doors open - drinks and bento dinner on the chapel lanai
6:00 PM - Performances begin
Where: Oʻahu Cemetery, 2162 Nuʻuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96817
Admission: $60 per person — includes one drink ticket and choice of bento (fish, meat, or vegetarian). Cash bar for additional drinks.
Tickets & info: missionhouses.org/events/oahucemeterypuputheatre/
Thursday: 05:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Friday: 05:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Saturday: 05:00 PM - 08:00 PM