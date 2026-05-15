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Oahu Cemetery Pupu Theatre: Caring for Our Community

Oahu Cemetery Pupu Theatre: Caring for Our Community

Oʻahu Cemetery Pūpū Theatre: Caring for Our Community
Hawaiian Mission Houses and the Oʻahu Cemetery Association mark the 15th anniversary of this acclaimed living history event. As dusk settles over Oʻahu Cemetery, performers portray five figures who shaped Hawaiʻi through healthcare, social work, and advocacy: Dr. Iga Mōri, James Arthur Rath, Maria Jane Chamberlain Forbes, Emily Whitney Alexander Baldwin, and Lucy Kaiaka Ward. Q&A follows.
When: Thursday–Saturday, June 11–13 & June 18–20, 2026
5:00 PM Doors open - drinks and bento dinner on the chapel lanai
6:00 PM - Performances begin
Where: Oʻahu Cemetery, 2162 Nuʻuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96817
Admission: $60 per person — includes one drink ticket and choice of bento (fish, meat, or vegetarian). Cash bar for additional drinks.
Tickets & info: missionhouses.org/events/oahucemeterypuputheatre/

Oahu Cemetery
60
Every week through Jun 20, 2026.
Thursday: 05:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Friday: 05:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Saturday: 05:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives
(808) 447-3914
info@missionhouses.org
http://missionhouses.org
Oahu Cemetery
2162 Nuuanu Ave.
Honolulu, Hawaii 96817
8084473910
info@missionhouses.org
http://www.missionhouses.org