NOAA Pacific Islands Ocean Exploration Center: After Hours Speaker on Hōlanikū in Papahānaumokuākea

Join experts in the field for this virtual trip to Hōlanikū, also known as Kure Atoll, located 1,400 miles northwest of Oʻahu at the furthest reaches of the Papahānaumokuākea National Marine Sanctuary. Participants will explore Hōlanikū through a series of 360˚ photos filled with videos of native seabirds and interviews with field staff about the work they do to maintain Hōlanikū. Speakers from Kure Atoll Conservancy and Cascade Meyer (Education & Outreach Coordinator, National Marine Sanctuary Foundation) will join Dr. Josh Atwood (Education Specialist, DLNR Forestry & Wildlife) to share their personal experiences working on Hōlanikū and to answer audience questions.

Following the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to use a large touch screen to further explore Hōlanikū, and to use a virtual reality headset to step inside 360˚ videos taken on the atoll. This talk is part of the Year of Our Coastal Kuleana, a year-long celebration of Hawaiʻi’s coasts. Learn more at dlnr.hawaii.gov/coasts.