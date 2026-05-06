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Nike Tennis Camp at Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch

Nike Tennis Camp at Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch

Join us this summer for Nike Tennis Camp at Royal Lahaina Resort! Coach Nate Geigle and his team are excited to host camp this summer at the beautiful Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch in Lahaina, Hawaii. This tennis camp (from June 1 to 5 - half- and full-day options) is for boys and girls, ages 9-17, looking to take their skills to the next level.
Campers will have the opportunity to hit tons of balls, enhance their technique, and participate in supervised match play, all in a fun and friendly environment. Consider making a family vacation of it - participation includes substantially discounted room rates at the Royal Lahaina Resort!

Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch
$349-$649
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nike/USTA Hawaii Pacific
Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch
2780 Kekaa Drive
Lahaina , Hawaii 96761
https://www.ustahawaii.com/royal-lahaina-tennis-ranch