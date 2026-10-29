Night of Soul by Noa Angell

Noa Angell is a Honolulu-based singer-songwriter celebrating the release of her debut EP, We Change, We Grow, on November 6th at Cafe VNTG.

The evening will feature a full-band performance of all six tracks from the EP, alongside a soulful mix of covers by artists like Amy Winehouse, Erykah Badu, and Olivia Dean. Expect a warm, funky night of live music, featuring horns and an incredible lineup of local musicians, including Dae Han and Christina Sochor, who recently opened for Men I Trust, and many more.Noa Angell is a Honolulu-based singer-songwriter celebrating the release of her debut EP, We Change, We Grow, on November 6th at Cafe VNTG. The evening will feature a full-band performance of all six tracks from the EP, alongside a soulful mix of covers by artists like Amy Winehouse, Erykah Badu, and Olivia Dean. Expect a warm, funky night of live music, featuring horns and an incredible lineup of local musicians, including Dae Han and Christina Sochor, who recently opened for Men I Trust, and many more.

The evening celebrates the release of my debut EP, We Change We Grow, featuring original music performed live with a full band, saxophone, and trumpet.