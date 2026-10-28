NEVERENDING: Songs of Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow at Blue Note Hawaii December 6

Join the Ohana Arts Vocal Ensemble for NEVERENDING: Songs of Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow, a celebration of the music that connects us across generations.Featuring the extraordinary young voices of Ohana Arts alongside special guest artists and alumni, this inspiring concert journeys through beloved songs of musical theatre, contemporary favorites, and music that speaks to the dreams, challenges, and possibilities of tomorrow.

From the stories and songs that shaped us to the voices of a new generation, NEVERENDING celebrates the idea that music—and the connections it creates—can live on long after the final note.

Experience an unforgettable evening of powerful voices, heartfelt storytelling, and the joy of making music together, culminating in a special finale that reminds us that some stories are truly neverending.